Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae says apparent COVID breaches at uncle’s pub nothing to do with him

Kerry Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae says apparent breaches of COVID-19 guidelines in Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's pub are nothing to do with him.

The Independent councillor is a son of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae; TD and publican Danny Healy-Rae is Jackie’s uncle.

Gardaí are carrying out preliminary enquiries after videos and images were posted on social media of an apparent gathering in the TD's pub in Kilgarvan.

Advertisement

They show bar counter service and people not wearing masks while moving around, which is prohibited under public health regulations. It’s not known when the event was held, and so far, Deputy Danny Healy-Rae hasn’t made any comment on the matter.

Speaking on Radio Kerry today, Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae says he too will not be commenting, as it’s nothing to do with his side of the family.