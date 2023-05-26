Cllr claims Kerry town is overpopulated with social housing

A Kerry town is overpopulated with social housing, which is denying young families the opportunity to purchase a private home.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea.

He brought a motion on the issue before the recent meeting of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Michael O’Shea says Milltown is overpopulated with social housing.

He tabled a motion at the meeting calling on Kerry County Council and its housing director not to negotiate any further land deals with Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) for the purpose of social housing in Milltown.

Cllr O’Shea feels other areas, like Castlemaine, could facilitate social housing.

Apeaking at the meeting, he raised concerns regarding developers going straight to AHBs, and the development ending up as social housing.

He says there are families around the county who are paying exorbitant rents, yet they can’t get a chance to purchase their family home.

The councillor says he wants some stipulation to be put into planning, stating that some developments have to be maintained for private use for families who are paying up to €1,700 a month in rent.

Cllr O’Shea says we need a housing programme that’s inclusive to all, and he feels this would give people a chance to buy a family home.

In response, the council says it has significant targets for social housing delivery under Housing For All to meet the demands of the housing list. These targets have been allocated by Government and Milltown was identified as an area for social housing under the Housing Delivery Action Plan.

The council says where social housing demand justifies it, it is obliged to indicate support for AHB projects.