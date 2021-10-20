Cllr agrees some businesses have become lax in checking Covid certs

A councillor, who runs a pub and hotel, agrees that some premises have become lax when it comes to the checking of customers' vaccine status.

Cllr Niall O'Callaghan says the pub, hospitality and entertainment sectors will have to get on and deal with the new rules concerning the easing of restrictions.

The Killarney politician says some businesses have become lax when checking that customers have Covid-19 vaccine certs.

Cllr O'Callaghan says the rules announced yesterday are inconsistent and require clarification.

Christy Walsh is chairperson of the Kerry branch of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland.

He says the ongoing restrictions are as a result of those who won't get vaccinated.