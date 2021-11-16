Claims Kerry people are disposing household rubbish in street and private businesses bins

A Kerry County Councillor claims people are disposing of their household rubbish in street bins and bins belonging to private businesses.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher made the claim at the Killarney Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Niall Kelleher stated he'd spoken to businesses who've told him that people are disposing of their household rubbish in their bins.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr asked Kerry County Council how many public bins have been on the streets of Killarney for the past six years.

The council says there are currently 47 public litter bins located within the Killarney town centre. In 2019, when the bins were last surveyed, there were 43 public litter bins.

The council says throughout last summer, ten 1,100L bins and two 340L temporary additional bins were provided within the town centre.

Cllr Kelleher called for solar bins to be provided; these devices read a waste bin's fill-level in real-time and triggers an automatic compaction of the waste, increasing the bin's capacity.

Independent Cllr Niall Botty O'Callaghan said he believes people should look after their own rubbish, and said the council can provide additional bins but says some people will still litter and thrown rubbish.