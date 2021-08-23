Claims €3 million training fund promised to Debenhams workers yet to be delivered

It’s claimed a €3 million training fund promised to former Debenhams workers has yet to be delivered.

Former workers of the retail giant had protested outside many of the company’s stores since March 2020, when Debenhams announced its Irish arm was going into liquidation.

Up to 80 jobs were lost at the Manor West store in Tralee, while 1,000 were lost nationally.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry says a €3 million training fund, which was promised to settle the dispute, has yet to be put in place and that ex-workers are now in danger of missing out on courses due to commence this autumn.

He’s calling for clarity on the issue.