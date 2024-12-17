Claim that Valentia hydrogen project could be economic gamechanger

The CEO of Energy Cooperatives Ireland says Kerry and Ireland have a once in a life time opportunity to produce hydrogen to meet Germany's energy needs.

A ministerial envoy for the German government said recently this country has the potential to supply Europe's largest economy with green hydrogen through wind power.

Cormac Walsh is CEO of Energy Cooperatives Ireland an organisation which promotes community access to the benefits of renewable energy.

He says Valentia is well placed to produce this type of clean energy as it was chosen for the EU's Clean Hydrogen Partnership, which funds the study to explore the use of hydrogen energy on the island.

Mr Walsh believes this would lead to long term sustainable employment for the county.