Claim proposed Kerry needle exchange facility will help most marginalised

It’s claimed a proposed needle exchange facility in Kerry will help the most marginalised.

Rachel O'Donoghue of the Ana Liffey Drug Project was speaking in response to news that the HSE is to support the expansion of a needle exchange service in Tralee by the end of this year.

She says these services help reduce the risks of blood-borne viruses, lessens the number of publicly-discarded needles and provides support to drug users.

Ms O’Donoghue, who’s involved in a programme in the Mid-West region, says there’s never been violence from service users, partly due to them wanting to be discreet.

She adds needle exchange programmes are intended to connect with those with addiction problems who are hard to reach.