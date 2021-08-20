Advertisement
News

Claim proposed Kerry needle exchange facility will help most marginalised

Aug 20, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Claim proposed Kerry needle exchange facility will help most marginalised Claim proposed Kerry needle exchange facility will help most marginalised
Share this article

It’s claimed a proposed needle exchange facility in Kerry will help the most marginalised.

Rachel O'Donoghue of the Ana Liffey Drug Project was speaking in response to news that the HSE is to support the expansion of a needle exchange service in Tralee by the end of this year.

She says these services help reduce the risks of blood-borne viruses, lessens the number of publicly-discarded needles and provides support to drug users.

Advertisement

Ms O’Donoghue, who’s involved in a programme in the Mid-West region, says there’s never been violence from service users, partly due to them wanting to be discreet.

She adds needle exchange programmes are intended to connect with those with addiction problems who are hard to reach.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus