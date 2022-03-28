Civic reception to be held for Kerry actress Jessie Buckley in Killarney

A civic reception is to be held in Killarney for Jessie Buckley who was nominated for an Oscar.

The 32-year-old lost in the best supporting actress category to Ariana de Bose.

Jessie's friend Orna Cleary O'Shea, who's PRO of Killarney Musical Society, says the whole town is proud of what she's achieved.

Jessie joined Killarney Musical Society as a ten-year-old and in 2008, and played the lead role in their production of Carousel.

Orna says friends and family are now looking forward to a civic reception that will take place in Killarney to honour Jessie.

Orna says Jessie is still only at the start of her career.