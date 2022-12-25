Christmas swims taking place all across Kerry today

Swimmers will take to the seas all across Kerry today in aid of charity.

Excitement is building ahead of the annual Christmas swims in parishes all over the county, after COVID-19 restrictions heavily impacted the swims over the last two years.

They’ll take to the water in Dundag Beach in Killarney, Ballyheigue beach, and Cromane Beach, at 11am.

Swims in Fenit, Cuas Crom, Baile na nGall, Derrynane Harbour and Ballinskelligs get underway at 12 noon.

Swims begin at 12:30 in Banna, Ballybunion, Dingle, and Inch.

The 13th annual Christmas swim at Inch is in aid of the Kerry Cancer Support Group, and organiser Margaret Foley is hoping for a big turnout for a very worthy cause.