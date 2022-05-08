Cheaper public transport for young people in Kerry from tomorrow

Young people in Kerry will be able to avail of cheaper public transport from tomorrow.

It’s after a 50% public transport fare reduction for people aged between 19-23 inclusive was launched by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and the National Transport Authority.

The reduction applies to journeys on Bus Éireann, Iarnród Éireann, Local Link, as well as Go-Ahead Ireland, Dublin Bus and the Luas.

Young people in Kerry who currently hold a Student Leap Card do not need to do anything to avail of the reduction.

Young adults who aren’t students will have to apply for a Young Adult Leap Card, which can be done online from tomorrow.