Charity that supports older people looking for volunteers in Kerry

May 22, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Charity that supports older people looking for volunteers in Kerry
Photo: Pixabay
A charity supporting older people is calling on people in Kerry to volunteer their friendship.

ALONE says it’s recruiting volunteers across the county, but particularly in North Kerry, to give their time to older people in their communities.

The charity is encouraging people in Kerry to participate in their volunteer support and befriending programmes.

These programmes are designed to reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness, provide assistance to solve everyday problems, and enable older people to feel secure at home.

People can volunteer to make weekly visits, help out with the telephone support and befriending service, or with the national support and referral phone line.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with ALONE. Please access ALONE’s Volunteer Expression of Interest form available from www.alone.ie. 

