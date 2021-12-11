Charity Regulator seeking public's views in relation to a Kerry school

The Charities Regulatory Authority is seeking the public's views in relation to a Kerry school.

A scheme has been created to transfer the proceeds of a charitable trust to a school in Dingle, for the purpose of advancing students' education.

In 1873, a charitable trust was created, whose land was to be used as a schoolhouse and teacher residence for the purpose of educating Roman Catholic boys in Dingle.

The trustees, the Bishop of Kerry and the Congregation of Christian Brothers, have sold the property of the trust, as they no longer operate any schools in Dingle.

As the trust's purpose now cannot be fulfilled, an application has been made to transfer proceeds of the sale to the Edmund Rice Schools Trust Company Ltd, which now operates one school in Dingle.

If the funds are to be allocated to the trustees of Scoil Iognáid Rís An Meall, they can only be used for the purpose of advancing education in the District of Dingle.

The Charities Regulatory Authority says submissions to the proposal must be received by December 30th.