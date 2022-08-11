 Changes to Garda organisational structure in Kerry

Superintendents in Kerry are no longer in charge of geographical areas but now have responsibility for different functions of An Garda Síochána.

Up to last week, the county's three superintendents were each in charge of the Tralee, Killarney and Listowel garda districts.

The Kerry Garda Division is now managed under four areas of responsibility.

These are community engagement, crime, performance assurance, and business services – described by An Garda as comprising ‘functional areas’.

These changes have been introduced nationwide as part of An Garda Síochána’s ‘Keeping People Safe’ strategy.

Superintendent Flor Murphy now oversees community engagement in the Kerry Garda Division.

Detective Superintendent Fearghal Pattwell is in charge of crime.

Superintendent Paul Kennedy heads up performance assurance – this relates to performance, standards, discipline and engagement with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

Assistant Principal Martin Switzer looks after business services which include finance and human resources.

The position of assistant principal is a senior managerial role within the civil service.