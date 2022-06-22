Advertisement
Chamber says Killarney plan copper-fastens reputation as county’s premier tourist destination

Jun 22, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Chamber says Killarney plan copper-fastens reputation as county's premier tourist destination
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Killarney’s reputation as Kerry’s premier tourist destination has been copper-fastened by Fáilte Ireland’s new development plan for the town.

That’s according to Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President, Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher.

The Killarney Destination and Experience Development Plan, which was launched yesterday, is aiming to enhance the way in which visitors experience Killarney town.

Niall Kelleher says the five-year plan will provide a clear development focus, harness existing strategic plans, and examine new projects to enhance the town’s reputation.

He adds the plan will develop a coherent Killarney brand and deliver projects that will transform the year-round performance of the town.

 

