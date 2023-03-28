Chair of animal welfare organisation calls for dedicated dog wardens for South Kerry

The chair an animal welfare organisation would like to see dedicated dog wardens for South Kerry.

Jean Campbell is the chair of Animal Help Net Kerry; she was speaking about new measures to better regulate dog ownership which came before Cabinet for approval.

These include 40 additional wardens being hired across the country, while fines for owners, who don't properly control their dog, will double to up to €5,000.

Advertisement

A central database for microchips and dog breeders will also be established.

Jean Campbell says the dog wardens in Kerry are doing great work, but she’d like to see more of them in the South of the county: