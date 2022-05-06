Advertisement
CEO of Tralee company shortlisted in 2022 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards

May 6, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
The CEO of a Tralee company has been shortlisted in the 2022 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

John T O’Sullivan of BioAtlantis is a finalist in the international category.

BioAtlantis is a nutraceutical company based in Clash, Tralee; it provides natural compounds, extracted from seaweed, to reduce stress in crops, animals, and humans.

A total of 29 people representing 25 companies have been nominated across three categories in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards – international, emerging and established.

Kerry entrepreneurs Edmond Harty and Jerry Kennelly are among the judging panel.

 

