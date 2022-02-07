Advertisement
CEO of Irish Rural Link says banks need to offer training in banking verification changes

Feb 7, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
CEO of Irish Rural Link says banks need to offer training in banking verification changes
The head of a group representing rural community groups says banks shouldn't blame the EU for difficulties encountered by customers.

CEO of Irish Rural Link, Seamus Boland, was speaking after a Radio Kerry listener raised issues with new banking rules, which aims to make shopping or banking online more secure.

When using a bank card for online purchases, customers are asked to verify their identity using at least two forms of identification.

In response to this listener, Ulster Bank said these online verification rules emanate from the EU and are there to help prevent fraud.

Seamus Boland, however, feels the banks need to invest more in training and supports for customers, instead of blaming the EU.

