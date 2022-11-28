Cattle worth in the region of €10,000 stolen from North Kerry farm

Gardaí in Listowel have launched an investigation into the theft of valuable cattle from a farm in Tarbert.

The five pedigree cows, valued at €10,000, were taken from a herd of 26 at Coolnahoona, some time after 3pm on Friday last.

Owner of the cows, Mary Kissane from Ballybunion, says a rope locking the gate to the field was cut, allowing the cattle to roam.

She says all efforts were made to located them, but to no avail:

Sgt Lynda Brosnan says someone driving in the area on Friday night may have noticed something suspicious - she made this appeal: