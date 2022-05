Castleisland and the Dingle Peninsula are shortlisted in the 2022 .IE Digital Town Awards.

The competition promotes awareness, knowledge, use and understanding of digital in Ireland by citizens, businesses and communities.

Castleisland is shortlisted for both the Community Digital and Digital Rising Star categories, while the Dingle Peninsula is up for an award in the Digital Changemaker category.

Advertisement

The .IE Digital Town Awards ceremony will take place virtually on June 8th.