Advertisement
News

Castlegregory woman revealed as owner of €1 million ticket

Jan 13, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Castlegregory woman revealed as owner of €1 million ticket Castlegregory woman revealed as owner of €1 million ticket
Share this article

There’s great excitement in Castlegregory as the owner of the one million euro winning Lotto ticket is a local woman.

She bought her ticket in Lynch’s Spar in Strand Street, Castlegregory and won the top prize in Wednesday's mid-week Lotto Plus One draw.

Owner of Lynch's Spar, Micheál Lynch says he’s delighted it was a local person that won, adding there’s a great sense of excitement locally since the news broke.

Advertisement

He says the shop has been very lucky recently and had a number of Lotto wins:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus