Castlegregory woman revealed as owner of €1 million ticket

There’s great excitement in Castlegregory as the owner of the one million euro winning Lotto ticket is a local woman.

She bought her ticket in Lynch’s Spar in Strand Street, Castlegregory and won the top prize in Wednesday's mid-week Lotto Plus One draw.

Owner of Lynch's Spar, Micheál Lynch says he’s delighted it was a local person that won, adding there’s a great sense of excitement locally since the news broke.

He says the shop has been very lucky recently and had a number of Lotto wins: