Calls to expedite traffic calming and safety measures ahead of South Kerry Greenway

Apr 11, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Alan Ryan, event organiser, cycling the landmark Gleesk Viaduct railway bridge built in 1892 at Foilmore, Kells Co Kerry. Alan's Great Grandfather was involved with the Bridge Construction.The proposed 32 kilometre greenway for cyclists and walkers in South Kerry will run along the disused railway line from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, generating a much needed €7m to the local economy.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
There are calls to expedite traffic calming and safety measures in advance of the South Kerry Greenway.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District councillor Michael Cahill made the call at the Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He says plans are to begin work for the South Kerry Greenway before the end of the year, adding the council needs to get greenway ready now.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill’s appealing to the council to request Transport Infrastructure Ireland immediately expedite traffic calming and safety measures in Glenbeigh village and out the Cahersiveen road, ahead of works on the South Kerry Greenway.

These safety works would include provision of pedestrian crossings, the extension of footpaths and public lighting, additional car parking, a footbridge adjacent to Behy Bridge and a footpath from Behy Bridge to the quarry on Rossbeigh road.

Cllr Cahill says he’s afraid there’ll be big issues with the influx of visitors, saying the greenway is likely to bring in one million people each year.

The council says improvement measures to the N70 through Glenbeigh village are being examined under current TII safety programmes; it’s likely incremental measures will be introduced over the coming two to three years and they’ll be planned having regard to the South Kerry Greenway.

The council says it’ll also seek to utilise the rural grant schemes that are provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development to address public infrastructure and amenity enhancements in the village.

