Advertisement
News

Calls for "under-resourcing" of Kerry Garda Drugs Unit to be addressed

Mar 29, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Calls for "under-resourcing" of Kerry Garda Drugs Unit to be addressed Calls for "under-resourcing" of Kerry Garda Drugs Unit to be addressed
Cllr Mikey Sheehy (Fianna Fáil) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

There are calls for the “under-resourcing” of the Garda Drugs Unit in Kerry to be addressed.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy is calling on the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to undertake an urgent review of the resources allocated to Garda drug units in the South-West, particularly in Kerry.

Speaking at the recent council meeting, he said half-a-million-euro worth of drugs was confiscated in Kerry last year.

Advertisement

He said drug dealing and misuse happens in every parish in the county, and believes the Garda Drugs Unit in Kerry is under-resourced.

Cllr Sheehy says it’s a huge issue that needs to be addressed.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus