Calls for "under-resourcing" of Kerry Garda Drugs Unit to be addressed

There are calls for the “under-resourcing” of the Garda Drugs Unit in Kerry to be addressed.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy is calling on the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to undertake an urgent review of the resources allocated to Garda drug units in the South-West, particularly in Kerry.

Speaking at the recent council meeting, he said half-a-million-euro worth of drugs was confiscated in Kerry last year.

He said drug dealing and misuse happens in every parish in the county, and believes the Garda Drugs Unit in Kerry is under-resourced.

Cllr Sheehy says it’s a huge issue that needs to be addressed.