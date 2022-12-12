Advertisement
EPA confirms Tralee has today moved to poor air quality status

Dec 12, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
EPA confirms Tralee has today moved to poor air quality status
Kerry County Council needs to step up in its enforcement of restrictions on smoky fuels.

That’s the view of Professor Emeritus of Chemistry at UCC, John Sodeau.

He was speaking as the Environmental Protection Agency confirmed Tralee has moved to a red status for air quality today, indicating poor quality.

The EPA says elevated concentrations of fine particulate matter are the cause of this poor status.

Professor John Sodeau says Tralee would benefit from a sulphur dioxide monitor, which would record the level of illegal smoky coal burning in the town.

He says the council also needs to toughen up on enforcement.

