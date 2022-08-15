Calls for plastic bollards to be erected at Currow church yard

There’s a call for plastic bollards to be erected around the church yard in Currow.

Fianna Fail councillor Fionnan Fitzgerald tabled an emergency motion on the issue at a recent meeting of the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

Cllr Fitzgerald said bollards would stop people from cutting across the church yard which is a cause of concern in the area.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae supported the motion; however, he said the council needs to be consider leaving a gap to allow cars to enter and exit.

Council officials said they’ll talk to the engineer on what can be done to solve the issue.