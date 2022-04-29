Calls for landmark Killarney building to be used for social housing

The former St Finan’s Hospital building in Killarney could be used to provide social housing.

That’s according to Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Labour councillor Marie Moloney.

She says the former psychiatric hospital is an old, listed building that needs a lot of work, and she doesn’t think it could be used on an emergency basis.

It's understood the the landmark building has been offered to the Department of Housing as potential accomodation for Ukrainian refugees.

Cllr Moloney feels it could be a great opportunity whereby Ukrainian refugees could be integrated with locals in the future.

Kerry County Council planned to acquire 5.7 acres on the site to the north of the ring road at Ballydribeen.

Cllr Marie Moloney says this land needs to be kept in public ownership to ensure it could be used for social and affordable housing: