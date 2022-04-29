Advertisement
News

Calls for landmark Killarney building to be used for social housing

Apr 29, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Calls for landmark Killarney building to be used for social housing Calls for landmark Killarney building to be used for social housing
Share this article

The former St Finan’s Hospital building in Killarney could be used to provide social housing.

That’s according to Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Labour councillor Marie Moloney.

She says the former psychiatric hospital is an old, listed building that needs a lot of work, and she doesn’t think it could be used on an emergency basis.

Advertisement

It's understood the the landmark building has been offered to the Department of Housing as potential accomodation for Ukrainian refugees.

Cllr Moloney feels it could be a great opportunity whereby Ukrainian refugees could be integrated with locals in the future.

Kerry County Council planned to acquire 5.7 acres on the site to the north of the ring road at Ballydribeen.

Advertisement

Cllr Marie Moloney says this land needs to be kept in public ownership to ensure it could be used for social and affordable housing:

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus