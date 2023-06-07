Advertisement
News

Calls for land CPO to resolve regular traffic chaos at Kerry beach

Jun 7, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Calls for land CPO to resolve regular traffic chaos at Kerry beach Calls for land CPO to resolve regular traffic chaos at Kerry beach
Share this article

Kerry County Council needs to acquire land by compulsory purchase order (CPO) to resolve issues at a West Kerry beach.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea.

There was chaos at Inch beach last weekend, as cars were parked on both sides of the road outside, blocking access and footpaths.

Advertisement

Every year during the summer season, cars become surrounded by water and large queues form as motorists try to leave the beach quickly to avoid the incoming tide.

Last month, Kerry County Council stated a consultant is preparing development options for Inch beach, these include traffic management and a parking strategy; €50,000 was appointed for this project in November 2021.

Cllr Michael O’Shea says the CPO is needed to provide more public parking at Inch beach:

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says it put a number of measures in place at Inch beach over the weekend.

Five members of council staff were assigned to assist with parking on the beach, while two enforcement officers were also assigned to Inch and they implemented traffic control measures.

Advertisement

The council erected messaging signs to advise beach users of tide times and on Sunday, council staff closed Inch beach to vehicles just before 3pm due to the high tide.

Kerry County Council says alternative parking at Inch beach will also be examined as part of the masterplan.

Advertisement
Messaging erected at Inch beach by Kerry County Council. PIC from KCC's facebook page

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus