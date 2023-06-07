Calls for land CPO to resolve regular traffic chaos at Kerry beach

Kerry County Council needs to acquire land by compulsory purchase order (CPO) to resolve issues at a West Kerry beach.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea.

There was chaos at Inch beach last weekend, as cars were parked on both sides of the road outside, blocking access and footpaths.

Every year during the summer season, cars become surrounded by water and large queues form as motorists try to leave the beach quickly to avoid the incoming tide.

Last month, Kerry County Council stated a consultant is preparing development options for Inch beach, these include traffic management and a parking strategy; €50,000 was appointed for this project in November 2021.

Cllr Michael O’Shea says the CPO is needed to provide more public parking at Inch beach:

Kerry County Council says it put a number of measures in place at Inch beach over the weekend.

Five members of council staff were assigned to assist with parking on the beach, while two enforcement officers were also assigned to Inch and they implemented traffic control measures.

The council erected messaging signs to advise beach users of tide times and on Sunday, council staff closed Inch beach to vehicles just before 3pm due to the high tide.

Kerry County Council says alternative parking at Inch beach will also be examined as part of the masterplan.