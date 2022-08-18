Calls for Killarney lane to operate as a one-way traffic system

There’s a call for a lane in Killarney to operate as a one-way traffic system.

Hilliard’s Lane, a narrow lane off High Street, currently operates as a two-way traffic system.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District Niall Kelleher made the call at a recent MD meeting.

Council officials said in order for public laneways to revert to a one-way system, a number of factors would have to be considered; this would include speaking with residents and local buisnesses and seeing how it would affect the town as a whole.

Killarney Municipal District engineer John Ahern said they’ll look into the feasibility of it.