Calls for jet ski and leisure craft usage regulations to be clearly published in Kerry

There are calls for regulations regarding jet ski and other leisure craft usage to be published clearly near Kerry waters.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley has been made aware of incidents whereby jet skis and other crafts have been travelling close to swimmers in Fenit.

He says while most boat owners are very responsible, some are new to the sport and don't know the rules.

Cllr Foley says it's great to see people having fun, but called for the bye laws to be displayed where people are going into the water.

Kerry County Council acknowledged the use of these crafts has increased and stated a public awareness campaign on the issue can be arranged.