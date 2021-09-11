Advertisement
News

Calls for jet ski and leisure craft usage regulations to be clearly published in Kerry

Sep 11, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Calls for jet ski and leisure craft usage regulations to be clearly published in Kerry Calls for jet ski and leisure craft usage regulations to be clearly published in Kerry
Share this article

There are calls for regulations regarding jet ski and other leisure craft usage to be published clearly near Kerry waters.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley has been made aware of incidents whereby jet skis and other crafts have been travelling close to swimmers in Fenit.

He says while most boat owners are very responsible, some are new to the sport and don't know the rules.

Advertisement

Cllr Foley says it's great to see people having fun, but called for the bye laws to be displayed where people are going into the water.

Kerry County Council acknowledged the use of these crafts has increased and stated a public awareness campaign on the issue can be arranged.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus