Calls for funding to hire more staff to deal with water breaks in Kerry

Funding needs to be provided to hire more staff to deal with water breaks in Kerry.

That’s according to Kerry County Councillors Marie Moloney and Cathal Foley.

They were speaking as overnight water restrictions are in place across the county.

Water restrictions will be in place overnight with interruptions expected to supplies across the entire county, in particular the greater Tralee, Killarney, Castleisland, Castlemaine, Firies and East Kerry areas.

Irish Water says this is part of an effort to conserve water in these areas.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says having such restrictions around Kerry in the week leading up to Christmas isn’t good enough.

He believes ageing pipes are to blame and says it’s ridiculous and laughable that people are being asked to conserve water in December:

Labour councillor Marie Moloney says people throughout the county didn’t know what was happening with water outages in recent days.

She also believes more water services staff are needed in Kerry County Council.

Cllr Moloney she’s raised the issue with Kerry County Council numerous times: