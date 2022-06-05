Advertisement
News

Calls for extra parking spaces to be provided in Kenmare for summer season

Jun 5, 2022 15:06 By radiokerrynews
Calls for extra parking spaces to be provided in Kenmare for summer season Calls for extra parking spaces to be provided in Kenmare for summer season
Share this article

There are calls for extra car parking spaces to be provided in Kenmare for the summer season.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy made the call at the recent municipal district meeting.

He says given that outdoor dining will be in operation again this summer and will be taking over a lot of parking spaces, the council should look at acquiring additional space; he says people will drive onto the next town, if no spaces are available.

Advertisement

The council says the provision of additional parking capacity in Kenmare remains a priority, adding it’s continuing to pursue potential opportunities.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus