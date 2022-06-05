Calls for extra parking spaces to be provided in Kenmare for summer season

There are calls for extra car parking spaces to be provided in Kenmare for the summer season.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy made the call at the recent municipal district meeting.

He says given that outdoor dining will be in operation again this summer and will be taking over a lot of parking spaces, the council should look at acquiring additional space; he says people will drive onto the next town, if no spaces are available.

The council says the provision of additional parking capacity in Kenmare remains a priority, adding it’s continuing to pursue potential opportunities.