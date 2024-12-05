A science journalist says measures to protect wildlife must be put in place at Ireland's newest national park, Kerry's Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara.

The author of a book investigating the exploitation of the world's oceans, Olive Heffernan, spoke at the recent Ireland's Edge conference in Dingle.

Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara is made up of 70,000 acres of lands and seas including the Conor Pass, the Owenmore River Catchment, Inch Peninsula and seas off the Kerry coast.

Even though the national park was announced last April, Ms Heffernan says it's not clear if its purpose is environmental protection or attracting tourists.

She claims for marine parks to successfully protect the environment, strict regulations such as no-take zones must be enforced, arguing commercial fishermen would need compensation: