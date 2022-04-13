Calls for direct debit system to collect all social housing rents in Kerry

There are calls for a direct debit system to be established to collect all social housing rents in Kerry.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell is calling on the Department of Housing to set up such a system to collect rents owed by Kerry County Council tenants.

He says the majority of tenants pay rent when it’s due, but says there are arrears and says the payment of rent is fundamental to the housing programme.

He feels this direct debit system would be much more efficient and would reduce arrears.

The council says a system is already in place whereby council rent can be paid by household deduction in the Post Office, where a tenant is in receipt of a social welfare payment, which is collected at the Post Office.