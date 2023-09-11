Calls for dedicated Uisce Éireann rep for each Kerry MD as council staff move under management of national utility

There are calls for a dedicated representative from Uisce Éireann to be assigned to each municipal district in Kerry, as council water services staff move under the management of the national utility.

The Master Cooperation Agreement, which was signed in May, will see Uisce Éireann will take over responsibility for the management and direction of water services in the county on Wednesday (September 13th).

This agreement covers staff who were assigned most of their time to water services in Kerry County Council.

A briefing was given to councillors at a special meeting of Kerry County Council today.

Cllrs highlighted their fears that local knowledge will be lost and outlined concerns regarding the current poor communication they’re experiencing from Uisce Éireann relating to local issues.

This agreement will cover up to end of 2026 and water services will be provided by a combination of council and Uisce Éireann staff who’ll report directly to the national utility.

From January 1st 2027, local authority staff will have no role in the provision of water services in Kerry.

This will mean there’ll no longer be water service reports at MD meetings and motions raised by councillors will have to be forwarded directly to Uisce Éireann as opposed to being raised at council meetings and the council will also now have to rely on the County Development Plan to influence decision-making on capital investment for water service projects.

All councillors praised the county’s water services staff who’ve provided a vital service for over 100 years; there are 175 council staff involved in the provision of water services in Kerry.

Many councillors raised concerns about this agreement, stating it was diminishing the local connection and knowledge, questioning the impact it would have on Kerry customers.

Several councillors were critical of the poor communication from Uisce Éireann in replying to queries relating to issues in Kerry and made calls for a dedicated representative from Uisce Éireann for each MD to help with queries and issues, stating they felt it was necessary to ensure they got answers and so they knew who to call in cases of emergency.

The council told them their concerns would be relayed to Uisce Éireann and stated the national utility will hold a clinic to update councillors and respond to queries they’d raised and it has committed to engaging regularly with councillors through clinics and will provide updates to councils.