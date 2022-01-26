Advertisement
Calls for criminal investigation after a report found significant harm caused to children attending South Kerry CAMHS

Jan 26, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Calls for criminal investigation after a report found significant harm caused to children attending South Kerry CAMHS
There are calls for a criminal investigation to be undertaken after a report found significant harm was caused to 46 children attending South Kerry CAMHS.

The children attending South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) were under the care of one doctor.

A further 227 children were exposed to the risk of significant harm.

Killarney solicitor Padraig O'Connell is representing a number of young people who attended the South Kerry services between July 2016 and April last year.

He says it's a horrendous day for the families affected and says years have been lost by some of these children.

Mr O'Connell says it's the people who are most vulnerable that are being left down again, adding there's no accountability:

