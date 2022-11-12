Calls for council to make use of old Tralee Dump site

There are calls for the council to make use of the old Tralee Dump site near Blennerville.

The issue was raised by both Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley and Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Foley called for it to be used to improve biodiversity at the site, near the River Lee, while Cllr Finucane said there should be an urban forest and walkway on the site.

Advertisement

In its reply, the council said it has engaged consultants to progress remediation of all historic landfill sites in Kerry.

The council added it’s awaiting a response from the Environmental Protection Agency in relation to the site, and the councillors’ proposals may be considered as part of any post-remediation use of it.