There are calls for clarity on whether a ban on the sale and supply of turf has been stalled.

The rule's due to be introduced in September, but the Tánaiste last night told his party colleagues the plan's been paused.

However, a spokesperson for Environment Minister Eamon Ryan denies this - but says there'll be consultation on the new regulations.

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, Michael Fitzmaurice, says the confusion is unhelpful.