Calls for Castleisland Greenway to be identified and linked to county routes

There are calls for a route for a Castleisland greenway to be identified.

Kerry County Council have been asked to commit to a feasibility study, linking Castleisland to the recently opened Kingdom of Kerry Greenways.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly and Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgearld, made the calls at the recent Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Speaking at the recent Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting , Independent councillor, Charlie Farrelly praised the impact of the recent opening of Greenways in North Kerry and Tralee, and said it’s important a similar scheme be rolled out in Castleisland.

He asked whether any potential route had been identified, and suggested the old railway line - which ran from Castleisland to Tralee , be considered.

Cllr Farrelly added that a potential greenway should run from the town in two routes, one leading to Tralee and another towards Farranfore.

The motion was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgearld – who called for a feasibility study be undertaken to identify a route and to link Castleisland to the existing greenways within the county.

Municipal District Manager, Christy O’ Connor, advised that tenders for the procurement of Technical Consultancy Services, to carry out a “Scope and Pre-Appraisal” exercise of the area is currently underway.

Mr O’Connor said it’s important this was done in a strategic manner and a consultant was expected to be appointed in the coming weeks.

Following this appointment, the “Scope and Pre-Appraisal” exercise would be carried out and the results would be reported back to Kerry County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

He said should any potential greenways be identified, the next phase - regarding concept and feasibility - would commence.