Calls for bus service for Ukrainian refugees living on outskirts of Tralee

Mar 16, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Calls for bus service for Ukrainian refugees living on outskirts of Tralee
There are calls for a bus service to be provided to transport Ukrainian refugees 5kms from their accommodation to Tralee town centre.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald says over 350 refugees are being accommodated in the Earl of Desmond Hotel, on the outskirts of Tralee.

He says there’s currently no formal mode of transport for them and Cllr Fitzgerald claims he’s seen them walking on the main N21 between Tralee and Castleisland.

He says it’s sad and shocking to see people walking on this busy road.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald is calling for funding for transport to be allocated:

