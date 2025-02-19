Advertisement
News

Calls for 250th anniversary of Daniel O’Connell’s birth to be celebrated

Feb 19, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Calls for 250th anniversary of Daniel O’Connell’s birth to be celebrated
Daniel O'Connell Photo: creative commons - https://snl.no/Daniel_O%27Connell
Share this article

There are calls for the 250th anniversary of Daniel O’Connell’s birth to be celebrated.

Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr John O'Donoghue tabled a motion at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council calling for plans to be put in place to honour The Liberator in August.

Cllr O’Donoghue says we should be very proud of what the Kerry man has achieved.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council told the meeting it will contact the Daniel O'Connell Summer School to see if they have any plans in place to make the anniversary of his birth.

The summer school takes place each year and highlights the legacy of The Liberator.

Cllr John O’Donoghue says a county-wide weekend celebration would help ensure everyone knows just how much Daniel O’Connell achieved during his lifetime:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Gardaí questioning man and woman concerning alleged organised shop-lifting gangs
Advertisement
KRSAC CEO praises courage of woman who spoke out against abuser father
Further remand for seven men charged with conspiring to import drugs off Kerry coast
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee Gardaí questioning man and woman concerning alleged organised shop-lifting gangs
KRSAC CEO praises courage of woman who spoke out against abuser father
Film about fishing families in Gaza screened in venues across the county
Nine Kerry libraries inviting public to visit this Ireland Reads Day
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus