Calls for 250th anniversary of Daniel O’Connell’s birth to be celebrated

There are calls for the 250th anniversary of Daniel O’Connell’s birth to be celebrated.

Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr John O'Donoghue tabled a motion at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council calling for plans to be put in place to honour The Liberator in August.

Cllr O’Donoghue says we should be very proud of what the Kerry man has achieved.

Kerry County Council told the meeting it will contact the Daniel O'Connell Summer School to see if they have any plans in place to make the anniversary of his birth.

The summer school takes place each year and highlights the legacy of The Liberator.

Cllr John O’Donoghue says a county-wide weekend celebration would help ensure everyone knows just how much Daniel O’Connell achieved during his lifetime: