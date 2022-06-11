Advertisement
News

Call for urgent plan to address lack of GPs across Kerry

Jun 11, 2022 16:06 By radiokerrynews
An urgent plan is needed to address the lack of GPs across Kerry.

That’s according to Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly.

He says it’s not good enough for the HSE to just say they can’t attract doctors, adding people need to know the reasons why.

He says the HSE has the power to fix the issue, if it has the will to do so.

He says for the past number of years, doctors have been saying we’re facing a crisis in GP and community care, due to the large number of GPs leaving practice to retire or emigrate.

The Kerry Sinn Féin TD says parts of Kerry, including Ballyduff, have been left without a GP and adds that increases pressures on SouthDoc and the Emergency Department at UHK.

Deputy Pa Daly says the Government seems to have no plan to address the issue of emigration amongst doctors.

