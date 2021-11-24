Advertisement
Call for COVID test centre for South Kerry

Nov 24, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Call for COVID test centre for South Kerry
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry councillor says the HSE needs to use private labs to speed up COVID testing, and open another centre in the county.

That's according to Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy, who's on the Southern Regional Health Forum.

There's been a shortage of available PCR COVID-19 tests, with long tailbacks to the Kerry centre in Ballymullen, Tralee, yesterday.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy believes private laboratories were used at other points during the pandemic, and feels the HSE should be using them again.

He's also calling for more testing facilities in Kerry, in addition to the one in Tralee, particularly to service people in the south of the county.

