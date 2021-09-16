Call for council hedge cutting to be more efficient

A councillor says Kerry County Council needs to get more efficient when it comes to hedge cutting.

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin told the Killarney Municipal District that people in rural areas are disgusted with the battle that goes on annually about cutting back vegetation. Councillor Cronin said rural people have little to gain from the Local Property Tax apart from hedges being cut back at dangerous junctions or on bad bends on local roads.

He said briars, nettles and bushes grow at the same locations every year blocking visibility and making them lethal. However, Cllr Cronin said every year pressure must be put on the council to cut back these locations and said a database is needed.

Kerry County Council said a database of locations was set up in 2017 and is reviewed annually. Cllr Cronin asked why then are hedges not cut until continuous pressure is applied on the local authority.

The appointed contractor is monitored by council staff to ensure the works are carried out to their satisfaction.

The local authority said it would consider a suggestion by Cllr Niall Kelleher to award two contracts to make it more efficient next year.