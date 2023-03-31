Cahersiveen school becomes custodians of family's precious musical legacy

A woman who donated an almost-century old piano to a Kerry school said her late parents are dancing in heaven over the news that the instrument has found a good home.

This week Scoil Saidhbhín in Cahersiveen received the baby grand piano as a result of The Gift of Music project that sources and donates musical instruments to Ukrainian refugees.

The South Kerry school now has over 50 pupils from Ukraine and last year featured on a CNN report by Cahersiveen native Donie O’Sullivan.

This gained the attention of Derek Ryder who runs The Gift of Music.

He sourced the baby grand piano that was donated by the Hackett family from Dublin.

The instrument which was made in the 1920s was repaired and arrived in the school, coincidentally on World Piano Day.

Mary Hackett said her late parents Joe and Betty loved music and would be so happy that the piano has found a good home.

Treasa Ní Chróinín is principal of Scoil Saidhbhín.

Nine-year-old Mark Fedon, who was forced to leave Ukraine, almost a year ago loves music.

Before performing on the piano, 11-year-old Kevin Foster spoke of his gratitude to the Hacketts.

