Café owner says Ardfert businesses are being negatively affected by water outages

Businesses in Ardfert are losing money and customers due to the water outages this week.

That’s according to the owner of the Village Pantry café in Ardfert, Joyce Russell.

Ms Russell says it’s the fourth day without water in the village and her business has lost around 500 euro this week.

She says her café has turned away many customers this week, including eight American tourists who were visiting the village this morning.

Joyce Russell believes a more permanent solution is needed: