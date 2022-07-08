Advertisement
News

Café owner says Ardfert businesses are being negatively affected by water outages

Jul 8, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Café owner says Ardfert businesses are being negatively affected by water outages Café owner says Ardfert businesses are being negatively affected by water outages
Share this article

Businesses in Ardfert are losing money and customers due to the water outages this week.

That’s according to the owner of the Village Pantry café in Ardfert, Joyce Russell.

Ms Russell says it’s the fourth day without water in the village and her business has lost around 500 euro this week.

Advertisement

She says her café has turned away many customers this week, including eight American tourists who were visiting the village this morning.

Joyce Russell believes a more permanent solution is needed:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus