Bus Eireann and TFI Local Link connect Tralee and Dingle Peninsula routes

People travelling by bus between Tralee and the Dingle Peninsula are to benefit from new and enhanced services.

The Bus Éireann route 275 and TFI Local Link route 277 will connect Tralee to Dingle and Dingle to Dunquin respectively.

The services will operate seven days a week, providing greater connectivity for the towns and villages along the route.

The Local Link services are timed to connect with the Bus Éireann ones, allowing people to complete round-trips from Tralee to Ballydavid, Dunquin, Ballyferriter, or Ventry.

The expanded services include:

Bus Éireann Route 275 Tralee – Blennerville – Camp – Annascaul – Lispole – Dingle (Monday to Sunday)

TFI Local Link Route 277 Dingle Daingean Uí Chúis – Fionntrá / Ventry – Baile an Fheirtéaraigh / Ballyferriter – Dún Chaoin / Dunquin (Monday to Sunday)

The TFI Local Link bus services listed below will operate on a Demand Responsive Transport (Door to Door) type model:

R73 - Dingle Daingean Uí Chúis – Gallarus /Gallaras - Mhuirioch / Murreagh - An Fheothanach / Feohanagh – Baile na nGall / Ballydavid (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday)

R74 - Dingle Daingean Uí Chúis – Lios Póil / Lispole - Annascaul (Monday & Wednesday)