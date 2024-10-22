The burning of Ballybunion’s bottle bank has been condemned as an act of wanton vandalism.

Radio Kerry received an image showing the remnants of the bottle bank on Glen Road near the Ladies Beach in Ballybunion, which appears to have been burned to the ground.

Gardaí say they have no report of the incident, while the fire brigade was not contacted about the fire, which is believed to have happened on Sunday night or the early hours of Monday morning.

Kevin O’Callaghan of the Ballybunion Development Company says this is vandalism of much-needed recycling facilities for the town.