Advertisement
News

Burning of Ballybunion bottle bank condemned as wanton vandalism

Oct 22, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Burning of Ballybunion bottle bank condemned as wanton vandalism
Share this article

The burning of Ballybunion’s bottle bank has been condemned as an act of wanton vandalism.

Radio Kerry received an image showing the remnants of the bottle bank on Glen Road near the Ladies Beach in Ballybunion, which appears to have been burned to the ground.

Gardaí say they have no report of the incident, while the fire brigade was not contacted about the fire, which is believed to have happened on Sunday night or the early hours of Monday morning.

Advertisement

Kevin O’Callaghan of the Ballybunion Development Company says this is vandalism of much-needed recycling facilities for the town.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

South Kerry community hospital receives positive report from health watchdog
Advertisement
Kerry Councillor calls for awareness campaign ahead of speed limit reductions
Patrols and checkpoints carried out in North Kerry to detect illegal hunting
Advertisement

Recommended

South Kerry community hospital receives positive report from health watchdog
Kerry the location for new online safety code's help centre
Public’s views to be sought on N22 Killarney to Farranfore route at open days
Kerry's Munster LGFA executive members resign
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus