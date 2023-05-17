Advertisement
Brennan brothers say it was the right time to sell Kenmare hotels

May 17, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Brennan brothers say it was the right time to sell Kenmare hotels
The Brennan brothers say they will miss running their Kenmare hotels, but that the time was right for them to move on.

They have put both the Park Hotel and Landsdowne Hotel on the market, for a joint price of €20.5 million.

John and Francis Brennan have run the Park Hotel for 37 years; Francis says the hotel will continue to operate throughout the summer, while the sale is ongoing.

John Brennan says over 110 people work between the Park and the Landsdowne hotels.

Mr Brennan, who also owns the Dromquinna Manor hotel, with his wife Gwen, says they are not selling that property.

He says many people who work in the hotel have made lives in Kenmare; and he hopes whoever purchases the hotels will continue to drive the business.

