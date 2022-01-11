Bord Pleanála reversed one-third of appeals following council planning decision during 2021

An Bord Pleanála reversed one-third of appeals it received following Kerry County Council planning decisions during 2021.

The planning authority’s annual report shows 49 planning appeals were taken against decisions of the council last year.

20% of the council’s decisions were upheld by An Bord Pleanála, while it also agreed with the council on a further 47% of appeals, which included adding or removing planning conditions.

One-in-every three appeals sent to An Bord Pleanála in relation to applications in Kerry were reversed.