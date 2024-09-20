Booklet developed to build strong relationships between children with additional needs and Gardaí in Kerry

A booklet has been developed to help build strong relationships between children with additional needs and Gardaí in Kerry.

This visual guide booklet is for primary school special classes and special schools.

It was the brainchild of Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick of the Tralee Community Policing Unit.

The objective of this was to develop a visual guide booklet to prepare, support and inform children with additional needs about who An Garda Síochána are and to prepare these children for a Garda visit to their school.

Gardaí say the goal is to help build strong relationships between some of society’s most vulnerable individuals and groups, who Gardaí say often need the services of An Garda Síochána in their adult lives, but due to anxieties and lack of awareness about the service, this need goes unfulfilled.

Gardaí are planning to lay the foundation for these relationships at a young age through the support of the children’s school environment.

This booklet will initially be rolled-out in the Kerry Garda Division; it will then be reviewed before it is considered for a national roll-out under An Garda Síochána’s Schools Programme.