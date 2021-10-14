Boil water notice remains for 3,500 people in north Kerry

Around 3,500 people in north Kerry are being reminded that a boil water notice remains in place.
On Monday, the notice was ordered for people on the Ardfert North Public Water Supply, serving Ballyheigue and surrounding areas, including the associated Public Group Water Supplies of Ardrahan (numbers 2 and 3), Ballinorig East, Clanmaurice West and Lerrig South.
It follows the detection of Cryptosporidium in the public water supply; water is safe for consumption once it is boiled.
Irish Water says it will continue to work closely with Kerry County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice when it is safe to do so.
Anyone who is unsure if they are affected is asked to contact Irish Water on 1800 278 278.
Water must be boiled for:
- Drinking;
- Drinks made with water;
- Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;
- Brushing of teeth;
- Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.
What actions should be taken:
- Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);
- Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;
- Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;
- Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;
- Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.