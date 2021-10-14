Boil water notice remains for 3,500 people in north Kerry

Around 3,500 people in north Kerry are being reminded that a boil water notice remains in place.

On Monday, the notice was ordered for people on the Ardfert North Public Water Supply, serving Ballyheigue and surrounding areas, including the associated Public Group Water Supplies of Ardrahan (numbers 2 and 3), Ballinorig East, Clanmaurice West and Lerrig South.

It follows the detection of Cryptosporidium in the public water supply; water is safe for consumption once it is boiled.

Irish Water says it will continue to work closely with Kerry County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice when it is safe to do so.

Anyone who is unsure if they are affected is asked to contact Irish Water on 1800 278 278.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: